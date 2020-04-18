PHOTO Lio naked : the singer unveils a cliché unprecedented on Instagram

Lio has found a way to occupy his time during confinement : she is sharing her old photos on Instagram ! This Friday, April 17, the singer unveiled a picture of her, totally nude in bath room. What has not failed to respond to his fans, pleasantly surprised.

Lio appears to be well nostalgic in these times of confinement. The singer has once again surprised his fans by revealing an ancient and umpteenth photo hosea on social networks. On this frame unique, made in the course of the year 1988, we find the interpreter Banana Splittotally nakedshowing its voluptuous curves carrying an umbrella in what appears to be a bathroom. In legend, the sister of Helena Noguerra wrote these few lines : “Always Bourdin. Photo new 1988, with two exceptions… Thanks again Guy Bourdin“. A vibrant tribute the very popular photographer Guy Bourdin, with whom she has been able to collaborate before his death nearly three years later, in 1991.

A shot that evokes many reactions…

In just a few hours, this stop on the image has received over 2,000 “likes” and hundreds of laudatory comments. Many people seem to particularly appreciate the exclusivity of the publication. “I found it to be very beautiful“, “Thank you for the gift, hoping other jewelry of this type“, “A bomb“, “Perfect“, “Beautiful Lio, a dream awake“appear among the hundreds of reactions. Others have not failed to compliment the photographer : “What an honor to have had the chance to work with this great photographer !“commented a subscriber. One thing is for sure, Lio has seduced everyone with its old cliché. She seems to have transmitted his passion for the sexy pics to his tender daughter Nubia…