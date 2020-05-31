PHOTO Mariah Carey in the recording studio with her children, the succession is assured

If Mariah Carey is one of the greatest singers of all time, it would seem that his children, Monroe and Moroccan follow the same path as their famous mom. In a photo posted on Instagram, the singer reveals the trio in the studio…

The singer of 49 years, known for her vocal range of five octaves has shared a photo in the studio with her twin 8-year-old. Mariah Carey wrote in the caption :” The time spent in the studio is always a moment of pure pleasure ! “If the photo is shared with its 8.3 million subscribers panics his fans, it is simply, as his children, Monroe and Moroccan wear helmets and seem to be ready to save !

In the comments section, fans of the performer Vision of Love already dream of the future career of the children of the beautiful and his ex, Nick Cannon :” Oh my God, what is happening ? “;” The new prince and the new princess of the music with the QUEEN !! “; “ Families that make music together are the best ! I look forward to hearing what you created ! “; or :” We are ready for the first album of your babies ! “

If the twins have not (yet ?) said that you wanted to work in the world of music later, they, however, have already lent their voices to the famous hit” All I Want for Christmas is You “ ! Indeed, the small family had last year recorded a new version of the song and had even recorded a video. The next generation is truly here !