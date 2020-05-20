PHOTO Mariah Carey : the star of Stranger Things with which she posed on Instagram

Mariah Carey never ceases to surprise us ! This Thursday, November 14, the singer has unveiled a photo of her and her children in the company of a star of Stranger Things.







Not the time to rest for Mariah Carey. While it officially launched the Christmas season, which is certainly the time of year the most active for it, Mariah Carey still found time to grant to its twin. If these are the children of one of the greatest singers of the planet, but they are fans of an entirely different personality. In effect, not later than the last month, Mariah Carey said that her children of 8 years are completely “obsessed“by Millie Bobby Brown, who is no other than the performer ofEleven in the hit series Stranger Things. So it’s Christmas before the hour for the children of the diva, since their dream of the meet became a reality thanks to their mum.

Mariah Carey poses with her children, and Millie Bobby Brown on Instagram

Thursday 14 November, the mother of Monroe and Morrocan unveiled a nice souvenir of them in the company of the american star of 15 years. ” Roc and Roe, the most beautiful day of their 8 years of life ! Thank you Millie Bobby Brown for this moment, we had a blast “written by the singer with 5 octaves. Apparently, it was a shared pleasure since the young actress replied immediately :” I loved to meet you friends “. But it does not stop at a simple written response. The actress did not hesitate to resume the dump for the share also on his own account Instagram by adding the following message :” I loved meeting these beautiful people, I love you friends, M&M&M&M “. It seems that Mariah Carey and Millie Bobby Brown seem to be mutually adopted.