PHOTO Matthieu Chedid is to guess the guest of his neighbor, live by sharing a photo of primary class

We must admit that, after a certain age, the nostalgia sets in our lives. Being in the absolute human like all of us, the stars are not immune to these impulses, to the delight of the fans. For example, we have been able to discover Yannick Noah sharing a photo of her first license tennis. The actress and model Vanessa Demouy is also moved, revealing a picture of it a teenager. But don’t worry : there is no age to think of the past. Tom Felton, interpreter of Draco Malfoy in the saga Harry Potter, for example, has shared a video exclusive look at the filming of the first episode of the series in the company of Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe. In this Wednesday, may 6, the talented Matthieu Chedid, in turn, shared a memory of youth but with a very clear objective.

A picture of the class in the guise of teasing

Matthieu Chedid, better known under the name -M-, has also played the card of nostalgia between two times of music. It has, however, not done for any reason. The singer has posted a photo of primary class is on Twitter to announce the guest present in his next live Instagram, expected this Thursday. If one instead recognizes easily the interpreter of Which of the two of us in the circle on the left, the veil is more difficult to raise with regard to the second toddler surrounded. Warning spoiler : this is Thomas Dutronc. Both “son of…”, they were able to write their own story of friendship over time. And for good reason ! They

