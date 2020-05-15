PHOTO – Melania Trump elegant in black on the side of her husband for a very special event

As an ex-model, Melania Trump knows what clothes are made for her. This Sunday 9 February, it has been proven once again. As every year, the White House welcomed the various governors of the United States on the occasion of the Governors Ball. This is the fourth ball of governors for the presidential couple. After the acquittal of her husband, Donald Trump, threatened with impeachmentthe First Lady has focused on the elegance. Thus, it has opted for a long black dress, whose neckline was adorned with a trim of sparkling. A look that she completed with hair let loose and a pair of earrings in diamond. Her shoes were hidden by her dress.

The elegance is a trademark of Melania Trump. Prior to accompany her husband to his fourth Governors Ball, the First lady of the United States had unveiled a series of photos of the previous editions of the diplomatic event, on his account Twitter. In 2019, Melania Trump had opted for a long black skirt to the high waist as well as a sleeveless blouse white. The previous year, she had fallen for a black lace dress with the naked back discreet but equally stunning. Finally, in 2017, when its first Governors Ball, the mother of Barron Trumpoften mocked, had chosen a long dress, touching the floor and covering her shoes, with setbacks. So many good memories to the First Lady who, in its publication on the social network at the blue bird, has been a part of his enthusiasm at the approach of the Governors Ball.

This publication has been a success on the web. Many viewers have applauded the class of Melania Trump. “The most beautiful First Lady of all”, “more beautiful with each year that passes”, “an elegant style, classic and timeless. What First Lady”can we thus read in the thread of comments. But if the style of the one that dodge the kisses of the 45th president the United States was able to convince his admirers, Melania Trump is sometimes controversy because of her outfits…

