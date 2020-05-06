PHOTO – Met Gala 2020 : Katy Perry reveals the outfit by Jean Paul Gaultier that she had to wear

Katy Perry loves to dress up for the famous Met Gala, which is held every year, every first Tuesday of the month of may. This may 4, 2020, many stars, including Meghan Markle, and would have to get there, but the ceremony was cancelled because of the sars coronavirus and transformed into a show hosted by Anna Wintour, surrounded by a few stars and available on youtube.

As well, a little disappointed, Katy Perry has posted on instagram holding she would have had to wear. A look designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, who recalls an outfit famous worn by Madonna, which highlights the chest, and there, to Katy Perry, would have highlighted her beautiful pregnant belly. A tribute to both Madonna and French designer who has held his last couture show in 2020.

This does not prevent the enfant terrible of French fashion, to continue to draw looks tailor-made for stars like Katy Perry. The mom-to-be loves to transform for the Met Gala. Each year, her outfits are worth the detour. In 2019, she was disguised as the burger giant, in 2018, she wore candles on her head, in 2017 she was wearing angel wings… Strongly 2021 to see his new costume !

Before discovering Katy Perry at the Met gala in 2021, his fans are getting impatient waiting for it to give birth to her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, in which she is engaged for a few months.

