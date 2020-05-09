PHOTO Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) transformed for his next role : his fans are won over

On his account Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown has unveiled a taste of his next role. The young woman will be Enola Holmes, the sister of the famous detective, in a film.

At only 15 years old, Millie Bobby Brown is promised to a brilliant career as an actress. Propelled to stardom thanks to his role of Eleven in Stranger Thingsthe teenager has more than 26 million subscribers in Instagram, follow that with attention to his professional evolution and physics. It must be said that the pretty brunette has changed a lot since its inception. In January 2018, it released a video of the moment where she was head shaved to the needs of the series on Netflix, which was revealed to the public at large. ” The moment the most rewarding of [sa] life “as she had been entrusted. ” I understood that I had a mission now, was to make it clear to other girls that their image or what we see of them from the outside is not what is most important. “

Ready to meet new challenges, Millie Bobby Brown is to be passed back through the box makeover for the purposes of his next role. The actress has started the shooting of the film Enola Holmes, in which she portrays the lead role, and she co-produced. To embody at best the little sister of Sherlock Holmes, a character created by the novelist Nancy Springer, the teenager has lightened her hair and put extensions. So it is with a long golden hair and curly that his fans have been able to discover on the web. A new look that has earned him more than 5.3 million ” likes “. The great class !