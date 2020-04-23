PHOTO nagui (French speacker) entrust an important task to its children before its live Instagram

Nagui (French speacker) obviously did not have the ability to go to the hair stylist for several weeks. But the facilitator does not need to be white hair, since he can always count on the help of his children for a new look.

In this period of confinement, nagui (French speacker) is still present on tv. France 2 continues to broadcast episodes of Everyone wants to take his place and Don’t forget the lyrics. The facilitator of 58-year-old has, like many French, also opted for telework because it gives appointment to his fans on Instagram for lives saved from her home. On Sunday, 19 April, the companion of Mélanie Page has released a new episode of My Taratata, during which he shared a memorable performance of Deep Purple in the famous music program.

Before starting the delivery of the famous rock group, nagui (French speacker) took the opportunity to encourage people to make donations to the association Emmaus. His admirers were able to discover a slight change in the host, of which he had made a teasing few hours earlier. Because you can’t make it to the hairdresser, nagui (French speacker) has asked for help to her children to refresh his cup.

Users conquered

If it does not hesitate to be uncompromising with them during the confinement, the proud father of four children hesitate not, however, to assign important missions. ” Before you go back to school tomorrow, the children have’atelier coiffure. I have confidence in my children ! Result tonight with My Taratata home “, he declared in the preamble to its live music. If some of them were convinced that this difficult task has actually been executed by Mélanie Page, internet users have been seduced by the result. ” Brilliant cut “, ” Bravo to the children “,” Not bad, the cup !! God knows if this is not easy to improvise hairdresser “, a-t-on could read some comments. Mission accomplished !