PHOTO – Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied shared a rare snapshot of their children

Between them, it is a story that lasts. In a relationship for ten years, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, who met on the set of Black Swan, have announced their engagement and the first pregnancy of the actress, israeli-american simultaneously, in 2010. Two years later, they are told “yes” in California. The two lovebirds were then installed in Paris and have welcomed a little girl named Amalia, in February 2017. Today, surrounded by the love of their two children, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have looked more happy than ever.

On the occasion of mother’s day, which was celebrated on Sunday 10 may in the United States and in several other foreign countries, the famous French dancer wished to pay tribute to the fabulous mom that was Natalie Portman. On his account Instagram, the actress, oscar winner, 38-year-old has just posted a rare snapshot of herself surrounded by her son, Aleph (8 years) and her daughter Amalia (3 years). On this picture, we can see Natalie Portman share a kiss with her senior, while she held, snuggled against her, his daughter, who was still a baby at the time.

Benjamin Millepied proud of his wife

In the caption of this touching publication, the actress and producer is spared a long speech, she simply posted a three-emoticon “heart”. A simple message, but effective, which says a lot about the love that she bears to her children. Proud of his wife, the choreographer Benjamin Millepied, has waited for this photo to be published on the web, before you share it in turn with its subscribers. “Happy mother’s day Natalie”, he soberly writes, paying tribute to his dear and tender. Since the beginning of their relationship, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are living their love to the shelter of the glances and protect their privacy. It may be that, after all, the secret of a couple that lasts ?

