Photo new Jason Momoa aka Aquaman in the version Snyder

Check out a picture from a cut scene of the Justice League, posted by Zack Snyder.

Zack Snyder continues to post images of Justice League. The filmmaker who never completed his film, has fun, posting photos, leaving once more to hear that his version of the film exists.

On the image that he has posted on the social networks, we find Aquaman who goes to the grave of Superman. Snyder shared this image on the network Vero and one of her fans posted it on Twitter. Of course, the fan hope that the version of Snyder will be released a day #ReleaseTheSnyderCut

My love for Zack Snyder is deeper than one film. He represents a unique identity and confidence in self that is difficult to obtain. BvS also changed the entire course of my life. For him to share this image of Jason Momoa with me means everything. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/GDpBqIixD5 — TheNiceCast (@TheNiceCast_) November 14, 2019

It’s been two years since the rumor about a version of Snyder’s travels. Jason Momoa said to have seen this version and confirmed its existence. Warner Bros has never confirmed this version and even if it exists, there is very little chance that it so.

Snyder said he left the project before the end, when Joss Whedon came to oversee the reshoots and rewrites a part of the film. In the end, which is out in theaters, although it is credited, does not represent the vision of Snyder.

