PHOTO of Kanye West : this huge actor overview in the crowd at his Sunday mass

Sunday, September 1, Kanye West gave his mass in Watts, California, where he has been able to count on the presence of an immense actor among the crowd of his faithful. A small consecration.

This is not new, Kanye West is taken to God. It is therefore quite natural that the rapper who has chosen the nickname Yeezus – contraction of his nickname Yeezy and Jesus decided to animate masses in the open air every Sunday for the last few months. It is most of the time in the neighbourhood of Calabasas, in Los Angeles, where he lives, he sings with an orchestra in front of many of the faithful. Celebrations which are attended obviously Kim Kardashian, accompanied by their children North – not hesitate not to do the show with his father, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The rest of the family Kardashian also appeared in the Sunday worship, that this is Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian or Kendall Jenner. And the stars are also moving to listen to the praises of Kanye West. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are for example part of the faithful of the rapper.

This Sunday, September the 1st, this is Watts, California, that he did his service and he had the surprise of receive a huge star. Brad Pitt has let himself be tempted by a morning mass with Kanye West. What delight rapper in the throes of a bipolar disorder that made him her most beautiful smile when they are found to be in the crowd, as evidenced by the various videos published on social networks. It must be said that it has the objective of together Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston thanks to his appointments Sunday. And even rabibocher. “Kanye thinks that he can make anyone, said a source to the magazine Heat a few weeks ago. He really thinks he can get Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to meet publicly in his church. “ This Sunday, Brad came without Jen. May-be next time ?