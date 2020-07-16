PHOTO of Pierre-Jean Chalençon appears without her glasses, iconic : their fans are under the spell

Pierre-Jean Chalençon has managed to build a genuine character. Always colorful, straight-talking and her eyes are now clearly recognized. And if he would not stay a single attribute to summarize the panoply of famous buyer, that is, without a doubt, your pair of glasses…





Pierre-Jean Chalençon seems to have digested their exit from the show It’s A Bargain. The fall of the issuance, therefore, not to make her return to the re-entry into the program offerings. Far from disturbing the friend of the deceased Michou, this event already belongs to the past, Pierre-Jean Chalençon, who is determined to enjoy his summer. Testifies a snapshot shared by the person interested in your account of Instagram. A book of photos two of the information it may not be the most interesting… First observation, Pierre-Jean Chalençon poses next to another star of the show It’s A Bargainit isAlexandra Morel. One that had become one of the iconic figures of the market Biron, which are exhibited in its gallery of timepieces. It was the result of a theft is traumatic, he had taken the heavy decision to close the store. But this is not all, because another element which has not managed to attract the attention the subscribers of Pierre-Jean Chalençon : the absence of his pair of glasses, however, so characteristic.

New image for a new life ?

And the least we can say is that fans of the man of 50 years were immediately validated this new look unexpected. Points in common between the comments that abound in the publication : they are all rave review. Alternatively, you can read the following message :” With or without glasses, you will love my PJ ! “,” You can adopt me please ? “,” You are very beautiful without glasses “or even to “ Faces without glasses and with the hair back going super well ! “. New image for a new life ? We are looking forward to the new projects of Pierre-Jean Chalençon. And these few words written in the title of the post, Instagram can only arousing our curiosity :” With my girlfriend Alexandra Morel… The fine team of… (…) on the road from wild adventures “. After It Is A Bargain, this is a question to follow…