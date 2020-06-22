PHOTO of Prince William : this emotional shot to the side of prince Charles revealed to his 38 birthday

For his birthday, prince William was treated to very nice gifts in the social networks. While Kensington palace has released an adorable photo of the duke of Cambridge and his three children, prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles opted for a memory is very moving.

Sunday, June 21, prince William has blown his 38th of the candle. For the occasion, Kensington palace has unveiled an adorable cliché on which the duke of Cambridge is surrounded by his three children, the little George, Charlotte and Louis. A moment of laughter immortalized by Kate Middleton, the very talented to capture precious moments of the british royal family.

On this special day, also marked by the feast of the Parents, prince William has, unfortunately, had to accept the absence of his father, due to the health crisis, linked to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. ” I think this must be very annoying for William, knowing that his father is sad not being able to see their grandchildren. I know that William has told friends that he liked to spend a lot of time with their children during the running of the bulls, but this feeling is also associated with the sadness of not being able to see his father “, recently explained the specialist of the royalty Katie Nicholl to Ok Magazine.

The tender embrace between William and Charles

The expert added that ” Charles and William became more and more over the years “. A closeness that feels perfectly in the latest photograph published in the account of Instagram of Clarence House, the official residence of prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Also taken by Kate Middleton this photo shows the prince of Wales and his eldest son, in full moment of complicity. Prince William of greenhouse warmly to his father in his armsand both show a wide smile. ” We wish you a very happy birthday to the duke of Cambridge “one can read in the title of this publication. A memory that dates back to last December, which has likely helped the the prince’s brother Harry, to better endure the absence of loved ones.