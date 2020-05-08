PHOTO Rihanna : sexy lingerie and fresh cut… The star single see life in purple !

The very sexy Rihanna has posted a photo in lingerie on Instagram. Of what to show, once again, to his ex, Hassan Jameel, what he has lost !

While his fans are still and always in the expectation of his ninth album, Rihanna has found the through their change ideas. After having ignited the canvas in underwear ultra-sexy a few days ago, the beautiful barbadian 31-year-old has handed over the cover with a photo for the less alluring. In fact, the star posted a snapshot in lingerie mauve on Instagramwith a wig cut the square to the color totally granted. The interpreter Love on the brain strikes a pose all smiles and reveals her voluptuous curves on a background of pink flowers. ” The spring promises to be very wild and I’m here to make sure myself “a légendé the singer who seems to be fully enjoy his celibacy ! And for good reason, since a few weeks, his love story with the handsome billionaire saudi Hassan Jameel was completed… But there is no doubt that by discovering this image, enticing, Hassan is going to deeply regret what he has lost !

A successful marketing campaign

Rihanna is a business woman multi-caps. In fact, from 2017, which is also the ex-girlfriend of Chris Brown has founded three companies that generate millions of euros : Fenty Beauty (makeup line), SavageXFenty (lingerie brand) and Fenty (Ready-to-wear luxury). It seems obvious that the beautiful brunette has found a true passion for entrepreneurshipup to forget his first love : the music ! But do not panic, the business woman has more than one trick in his bag. The reason for this ? Its recent accession to TikTok, who, according to some rumors, would suggest the release of his next opus… Case to follow !