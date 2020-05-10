PHOTO – Salma Hayek : daughter Valentina Paloma is all grown up

Salma Hayek has always hatched her little Valentina Paloma. In fact, since the arrival of the child in 2007, born of his union with François-Henri Pinault, the actress has not stopped the brood after long days of shooting. And yesterday, while the sun had not yet peeked over the mountains, it is together and very accomplices that they shared a breakfast. Without a doubt, a holiday in Morocco, as suggested by his followers on Instagram.

“ Haswith my little Valentine is floating in the air. The sun in a hot air balloon. Valentine’s day in a globe“she posted about this moment, during which she is still natural and without makeup. Mother and daughter resemble each other strongly. Both have the same long hair and large, wide grin and the same look of frank.

The small Valentina has always had a special place in the life of his mother, who has always been his priority. ” If a shoot requires that I leave Valentina more than two weeks, I refuse the role. Do you know what she told me last week ? ‘Mom, I don’t want you to continue to let go of the proposals because of me. The next time, you to me tell, and if it is a good movie, you do it !’ She is my manager ! “, she had entrusted to It in April, 2015.

