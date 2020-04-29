PHOTO Salma Hayek : this neckline (very) plunging that crack… Penélope Cruz

On Instagram, Salma Hayek, to be accustomed to disclose in a bikini, has shared a photo of herself revealing the birth of his chest. A shot that has not left anyone indifferent, especially her friend Penélope Cruz.

Salma Hayek celebrated her 53 years. And clearly, she does not. They proved it at the beginning of the month of September, on the eve of its anniversary, by unveiling a photo of her ultra-sexy in a bikini. “Yes, tomorrow I am 53 years old ! And then ? ““, she wrote on his account Instagram. The actress has indeed nothing to envy to the new generation. And she shows regularly on the social networks with photos always more sexy, revealing her gorgeous body, her generous chest and its forms buxom.

Salma Hayek stunning bluffing its subscribers

Salma Hayek has recurred. This Friday, the 20th September, the wife of François-Henri Pinault has published on social networks a photo after his photo shoot for the mexican version of the magazine It. Wrapped in a jacket in fur pastel pink, Salma Hayek reveals the birth of his chest. A strapless alluring that has not left anyone indifferent. “What is more beautiful ! “, was quick to comment on her friend Penélope Cruz, under the charm.

And Penélope Cruz is not the only one to be bewitched. The many subscribers of Salma Hayek are released in the comments : “Sexy “, “Absolutely breathtaking “, “Beautiful “. They do not lack imagination to describe the “sensuality “the “beauty “or the “glamour “ of the actress. And we can only agree with them.