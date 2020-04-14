PHOTO Sandrine Kiberlain unveils an adorable memory of his daughter, Suzanne, for 20 years

Instagram is the place virtual ideal for a share of his mood nostagique and share fond memories. It is, in any case, what seems to think Sandrine Kiberlain, who likes to expose adorable pictures to its subscribers. On 12 march, the actress of 9 months farm and Ward delighted his fans with a photo of his childhood. Back in the seventies who had conquered the friends of the actress, 52 years old, starting with Elsa Zylberstein and Lou Doillon. “But nooo oh, the mignonnerie “, was also said Géraldine Pailhas in the comments.

A reaction similar to those that we discover in the latest publication of Sandrine Kiberlain, posted on Monday 13 April. This time, this is not a photograph of her childhood that she has shared, but that of his daughter, Suzanne. Fruit of the union between the two-time César winner and the actor Vincent Lindon, the young woman has just celebrated her twentieth candle. An important event, that his mom wanted to celebrate by sharing a snapshot on which she launches an adorable grin to the goal.

“The perfect mother “

“My luck. 20 years ago today “, has just written Sandrine Kiberlain in the caption of this publication, which has once again fallen in love with Elsa Zylberstein, and Vanessa Seward. “The perfect mother “, for its part, said Anne Marivin comment. It is true that the complicity between the actress and her daughter, Suzanne is widely visible on each of their pictures. In August

