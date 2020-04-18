PHOTO Sarah Michelle Gellar falls under the pillow for a challenge and captivated his fans

The famous actress shares her daily life in quarantine, and especially his good humor. She decides to turn to participate in the pillow challenge this Friday, April 17, and win of course at the same time beautiful compliments from his fans.

The former heroine of the series Buffy against the vampires – who has not experienced a year-end 2019 easy with the fires that have ravaged part of Los Angeles – don’t let. In this particular period of confinement, the actress is engaged, it also, as it can and, in fact, enjoy his fans to the maximum. It is important to be entertained to forget about this global pandemic and Sarah Michelle Gellar has understood. The actress has, therefore, taken at its most beautiful pillow andparticipated in the famous pillow challenge on the social networks. This last is to take a large cushion and create a unique outfit worthy of the greatest fashion designers. Many celebrities are already addicted to this exercise. They include : the american actress Halle Berry, but also some stars of reality tv as Milla Jasmine, Jessica Thivenin or Maeva Ghennam.

A cushion and stiletto heels !

Sarah Michelle Gellar who recently did a beautiful nod to Buffy against the vampires with a photo that has had a small effect on David Boreanaz, co-star of the series, no longer stops to surprise its fans. She succeeds brilliantly with this little challenge with a cushion patterned light leopard, and a simple pair of boots to heel. The actress adds a few details : “Indeed, it is very strange to wear heels, I think I’m going to need to wear them once a week not to forget how to walk with“. Of course, the fans are won over and know with comments super positive. A first user says : “Iconic” and a second added with humor : “Buffy against the pillow”. Sarah Michelle Gellar had created a controversy with his shots sexy but this time there is no debate, it is a success.