PHOTO Séverine Ferrer : its strapless XXL is the happiness of his fans

Séverine Ferrer has posted on Instagram a message to wish a good weekend to his fans. In bath suit in her garden, the facilitator triggered the reactions amazed of its subscribers.

A fourth week of containment ends, and for some, time passes slowly. Too slowly. Fortunately, the stars are mobilizing on social networks for the amusement of the internet blocked at home. The lives on Instagram multiply, like the one of Denis Brogniart, who receives every day a former glory of Koh-Lanta. Sometimes it is a little more complicated, as in Iris Mittenaere, who could not hold his tears in full live on the social network.

Ups and downs, there are also among the people, and this is the content ofa message posted by Séverine Ferrer Saturday, April 11. To boost the morale of the troops, the facilitator who could return at the head of Fan has split a long text written in the caption of a selfie sexy : “Because he has days with and days without ! This confinement period we learn so much about ourselves ! Not giving up ! Do not lose trust in us ! They came to his senses ! Don’t think tomorrow we will have time to do it in a few weeks ! Live ! We are in full health, and this is the gist. “

Séverine Ferrer complimented by the internet users

The former star of M6 has also sent a thought for caregivers, of “hero “, as well as to “sick people that fight everyday against this damn virus “. Séverine Ferrer concluded his message by wishing a good weekend to his fans. These last have received a “true ray of sunshine “ thanks to the cliché where their idol displays a wide neckline. In the comments, the compliments kept flowing in response to the photo of Séverine Ferrer, who is “beautiful “ or “pretty and natural “. So many positive reactions that would make almost forgetting the containment…