PHOTO Shy’m unveils the face of her little sister born in 2015, it is his carbon copy

Since may 11, and the partial lifting of the containment, the French have the right to move. After a little less than two months locked up, the 100 kilometres allowed are a real breath of fresh air. During the quarantine period, Shy’m has spent his time immersing himself in old photos of vacations. What to do to travel to his fans, who were able to admire the promised Dancing with the stars in a bikini. This Sunday, it is another type of gift that the singer Woman of color has done to the internet users.

In the countryside, Shy’m was reunited with her family. A moment she waited with impatience, and that she documented on Instagram. The star of 34 years has published a series of two shots where she shares her happiness to regain his own : “Love, sister. Love brother (who runs in the fields) “. On the photos, we distinguish Shy m back, who holds the hand of his little sister born in 2015. The 31 July of that year, she had shared the good news by posting a photo of the little girl on Instagram, with the caption this way : “to Have a little sister 30 years “.

The look-alike of Shy’m

Five years later, the one that was melting Shy’m has grown. And she shares a great resemblance with his sister. In his story, Instagram, Tamara Marthe has published several videos. If on the first one, it shows its scratches to the legs, after his walk in nature, the following two allow you to discover the face of his little sister. This session styling allows you to see the amazing

Find this article on Here“data-reactid=”23″>Find this article on Here

Death of Jean-Loup Dabadie : why is it not addressed the more word to Jean Dujardin

VIDEO Laury Thilleman and Juan Arbelaez, soon to be parents ? The ex-Miss France embarrassed by a hint of Laurent Ruquier

Camille Combal leaves the morning to Virgin Radio in the back

VIDEO Michel Drucker very annoyed by a song of the Knight of the Fiel, it puts the kibosh

Koh-Lanta 2020 : Regis tackle Sam full live Instagram, Denis Brogniart puts it back in its place

“data-reactid=”24″>Death of Jean-Loup Dabadie : why is it not addressed the more word to Jean Dujardin

VIDEO Laury Thilleman and Juan Arbelaez, soon to be parents ? The ex-Miss France embarrassed by a hint of Laurent Ruquier

Camille Combal leaves the morning to Virgin Radio in the back

VIDEO Michel Drucker very annoyed by a song of the Knight of the Fiel, it puts the kibosh

Koh-Lanta 2020 : Regis tackle Sam full live Instagram, Denis Brogniart puts it back in its place