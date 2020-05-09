PHOTO. Surprising ! This perfect imitation of Beyoncé and Jay…

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson decided to make a statement on Halloween by imitating Jay-Z and Beyoncé in their clip APES**T, released in 2018.

For Halloween, Ciara and Russell Wilson put the package ! The singer and her husband have decided not to wear costumes that are scary, but to immerse themselves in the skin of one of the couples the most powerful of the moment : Jay-Z and Beyoncé. In fact, the duo has recreated the famous scene of Queen B and the rapper in front of a painting of The mona lisa, the Louvre museum, from the clip APES**T by The Carters. Ciara wearing a blazer, candy pink, the neckline XXL, the hair knotted on the top of the head into a ponytail XXL, her husband Russell Wilson wearing a green jacket with a collar representing a pharaoh around his neck.

But behind them, no trace of The mona lisa, which has been replaced by… a table of Barack and Michelle Obama smiling. “The Willsons, the Carters passing by the Obamas… Of love and respect. One immerses himself in the skin of the Ape ! Happy Halloween”, they wrote. And the result is successful. Ciara and Russell Wilson have recreated (almost) perfectly put in scene and the atmosphere of the clip, appropriating even the nickname “Jay and Bay”.

Remains to be seen whether Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz fight again all the records for Halloween !

