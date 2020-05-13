PHOTO The girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone, responds to his critics

In a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio since the beginning of 2018, Camila Morrone is the target of many internet users. While the latter do not cease to tell him that he’s going to leave, the pretty brunette lets out a rant on Instagram.

Since a year and a half as a couple, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone couple. If the dummy arouses the jealousy of the fans of the actor who do not see any future to their relationship, Camila Morrone breaks the silence and talks about the hate she receives on a daily basis on Instagram.

>> Leonardo DiCaprio : his BIG sacrifice to save the film by Quentin Tarantino

The straw that broke the camel’s back ? The comments received on his last photo posted on Instagram yesterday. While the 22-year old woman shared a snapshot of the emblematic couple of Hollywood, Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogard, adding :” A love like this “the fans of the actor soon to the poster of the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have beset the dummy comments cruel. While Leonardo DiCaprio only dates women under 25 years of age, many internet users make fun of the dreams of the young woman :” There is only a few years before you reach, begin to make your bags ! “or again :” Leo is interested only in your body ! “

In live video, Camila Morrone has chosen to make things clear :” Hi everyone ! I just read some of the comments on my page, Instagram and, my God, people are so wicked ! They have so much anger for people that they don’t even know… I just hope that today people will learn to live with a little less hatred and use their time for things that interest them, because to live without hate, it is rather not bad ! “