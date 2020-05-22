PHOTO Vincent Cassel : after his scooter accident, the actor appears with his face bruised and bandaged – Here

👏

by The Editors

On Wednesday, 20 may, Vincent Cassel has fallen of his scooter in the basque Country. Suffering from a slight head injury, the actor has re-emerged on Instagram this Friday, may 22, and did not hesitate to be ironical about his accident in revealing her scarred face.

Vincent Cassel

Vincent Cassel has just been through a big scare. Wednesday, may 20, the actor of 53-year-old has been the victim of a road accident, in a fall from his scooter while he was in the municipality of Arbonne in the basque Country, where he passed the containment. Suffering from a slight injury to the face, the companion of Tina Kunakey was transported by firefighters to the polyclinique Aguilera Biarritz. The star of the Hatred and Irreversible was able to come out in the evening of may 20.

In the aftermath of this accident, the former Monica Bellucci has given its new in its story Instagram. “All goes well, I’m alive, thank you,” said the father of Deva, Leonie and Amazon. This Friday, may 22, Vincent Cassel has proved that he has lost none of his sense of humor, sharing a short video on which he appears with the face bruised and bandaged. “Never headbutt a rhino “, he wrote in the caption of these images.

In his career, Vincent Cassel has already demonstrated his love of the thrill, be it in The crimson Rivers or Ocean’s Twelve. The actor is not her first accident outside of the movie sets. Last summer, the fifty-year-old was injured during a surf session off the coast of Bidart, where he owns a property. At the time, the actor had already ironisé on her pain by revealing his back bruised. “The foilsurf it bites,” he said. The proof that he does not hesitate to perform his own stunts…

Jean-Pierre Pernaut absent from the 13h de TF1 : his wife Nathalie Marquay gives its new

Coronavirus : Julien, a former master of the 12 strokes of noon, announced a bad news

PHOTO by Caroline Margeridon (Case Concluded) poses in bathing suit, Sophie Davant is impressed

Death of the actress Delphine Serina (A great sun, Counsel and associates) at the age of 49

The Voice 9 : eliminated by Lara Fabian, Margau zaps his coach and expressed a particular wish for the final

Nabilla reveals the number of Brigitte Macron : his blunder puts the Elysée palace in embarrassment

PHOTO Diam s : a rare photo of her accompanied by her husband posted on the social networks

INFO HERE – Louane mom, 23 years : discover the sex of her first child

Daily : this detail Vanessa Paradis, which has shocked users

Sarah Fraisou has lost 26 pounds : it explains its impressive weight loss

