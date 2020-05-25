PHOTO Vincent Desagnat dad for the third time : it publishes a tender snapshot of her baby

This Friday, may 22, Vincent Desagnat, he wanted to share his happiness with his followers on Instagram. Dad for the third time, the comedian has unveiled a tender snapshot of her partner and their new-born.

Vincent Desagnat was entrusted in the columns of Here in march last :” I’m expecting my third child for the month of may… I look forward “. Here we are in the month of may and the French actor can finally celebrate the birth of his new-born. It is with a sweet snapshot posted on his account Instagram, the actor has decided to share the happy news. Thus, one discovers a touching black and white image his consort Matilda Vernon clasping her baby dressed in a onesie to little heart, snuggled against his chest. But if Vincent Desagnat is expected on may 22 to unveil her third child to his community of fans, yet it is since the 14th of last may that the little pointed the tip of his nose. In fact, the father of 44-year-old has indicated this date in the caption to accompany his photo.

Internet users welcome Vincent Desagnat

Already the father of a 13 year old girl and a little boy of 9 years – both born of his first marriage with Audrey Garcia, Vincent Desagnat already know the tricks of the trade. Moreover, he said to be ready to welcome this third happiness. ” Anyway, I sleep very little so I’m not afraid of sleepless nights “was amused to explain in the columns of Here. Although, for the moment, we do not yet know the sex of the child or its name, subscribers to the friend of Michael Youn did not hesitate to congratulate him and celebrate with him this big day. ” Congratulations Vincent, this is fabulous “,” Congratulations Vincent, and Mathilde and welcome to this little angel “, “ Oh congratulations, this photo is really gorgeous “, “ Congratulations, full of happiness to the whole family “, “ Beautiful photo that sends an emotion, congratulations to the happy parents “one can read in the comments. Dad, this role is made for him.