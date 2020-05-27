PHOTO. When Kylie and Kris Jenner strike a pose with the sam…

Kylie Jenner and her mother Kris have both been photographed in a private jet. Their arms, the famous Kelly bag of Hermes crocodile, which costs $ 150,000.

After being hospitalized for “severe flu-like symptoms, including nausea and dizziness”, Kylie Jenner is back at work. So, Monday 30 September, it is in the company of her momager Kris Jenner she was photographed in a private jet, executive “of

business meetings”. And in their arms, mother and daughter had each THE bag the star of the family : the Kelly Hermes. And more specifically, the model Himalayan, crocodile white and brown, which costs no less than $ 150,000, or approximately 137.720 euros.

A rare model of which there are only a few copies in the world, in particular because of the scarcity of the materials used, namely, the skins of crocodile of the Nile. And a piece that is part of the impressive collection of bags Kylie Jennerestimated at $ 1 million. Moreover, it is found that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner has several models of bags Hermes, including the Birkin. Kris Jenner she swears by the Kelly, which she had taken the model Himalayan during Paris Fashion Week.

A week of parades at which Kris Jenner has actively participated, in particular to the promotion of the collaboration of her daughter Kylie Jenner with Balmain. In fact for the last several months, the young billionaire imagined it in secret, a collection of makeup with the artistic director of the fashion house, Olivier Rousteing. An event to which she had not been able to get to because of his state of health.

