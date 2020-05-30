PHOTOS : 40 gifts for moms super heroines

Brigitte Macron, structure and elegance

THIBAUD MORITZ / ABACA

The mother of Sebastian (45 years), Laurence (43 years old) and Tiphaine (36 years old) assumes his dressing room chic and unfussy. Its silhouette filiform allows him to play with cuts narrow that reveal her slender legs. The conduct basis of Brigitte ? A coat structured on a right dress and high heels.

Michelle Obama, the glamorous and chic

instagram.com/michelleobama

The mother of Malia (21 years old) and Natasha (18) is a woman warm and committed. For her looks, she often focuses on young creators, and dare the bright colors. She loves to highlight her waist with a cut ” skirt skater “. Michelle is a reference glamour “in the field” of first lady…

Melania Trump, the glamorous and chic

ANDREA HANKS / OFFICIAL WHITE HOUSE

For this former model, mother of Barron (14 years old), spike heels and dark glasses are essential. Fashion addict, Melania displays a silhouette impeccable and always very sophisticated. The First Lady likes to print classics such as checkered patterns or houndstooth.

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, rock and bohemian

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

Mother of Aurelian, 18, and Giulia, 8 years old, the singer franco-Italian has an innate sense of fashion and the french touch, in particular. It magnifies the casual style in her daily life and her life as an artist. T-shirt, jeans, moccasins, and jacket make up the style less is more of Carla.

Photo credits : press Service