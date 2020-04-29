PHOTOS. A tribute to Jacques Chirac : Vincent Lindon, Michele Lar…

Monday, 30 September, a national tribute was made to Jacques Chirac in the church of Saint-Sulpice in Paris. And many personalities have made the trip.

The emotion is with its roof in the Saint-Sulpice church. Monday, September 30, many celebrities gathered in Paris to pay a last tribute to Jacques Chirac, who died on the 26th of September last at the age of 86 years. Among them, figures of the French political class and international, as Gérard Larcher, Vladimir Putinor Laurent Fabius, as well as the former presidents of the Republic Valéry Giscard d’estaing, François Hollande or Nicolas Sarkozy, who came with his wife Carla Bruni.

A few personalities from the arts world and the television were also present as Vincent Lindon, Michèle Laroque, who came with his companion François Baroinor Laurent Delahousse. For this last tribute to Jacques Chirac, actress Salma Hayek was also present at the side of her husband François-Henri Pinault. A presence bit trivial, since for many years, the couple Chirac maintained a friendship with the business man François Pinault.

It is even this last, which has made available its ” hotel 4, rue de Tournon in the 6th arrondissement of Paris, when they left the Elysée in 2007. Address the now infamous, since it is here that Jacques Chirac if is turned off. Arrived among the last, Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron also visited the church of Saint-Sulpice for the tribute to the former head of the State. And this, even though for several months they could not visit him in order to preserve his health.

