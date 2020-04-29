PHOTOS. A tribute to Jacques Chirac : Vincent Lindon, Michele Lar…

Monday, 30 September, a national tribute was made to Jacques Chirac in the church of Saint-Sulpice in Paris. And many personalities have made the trip.
The emotion is with its roof in the Saint-Sulpice church. Monday, September 30, many celebrities gathered in Paris to pay a last tribute to Jacques Chirac, who died on the 26th of September last at the age of 86 years. Among them, figures of the French political class and international, as Gérard Larcher, Vladimir Putinor Laurent Fabius, as well as the former presidents of the Republic Valéry Giscard d’estaing, François Hollande or Nicolas Sarkozy, who came with his wife Carla Bruni.
A few personalities from the arts world and the television were also present as Vincent Lindon, Michèle Laroque, who came with his companion François Baroinor Laurent Delahousse. For this last tribute to Jacques Chirac, actress Salma Hayek was also present at the side of her husband François-Henri Pinault. A presence bit trivial, since for many years, the couple Chirac maintained a friendship with the business man François Pinault.
It is even this last, which has made available its ” hotel 4, rue de Tournon in the 6th arrondissement of Paris, when they left the Elysée in 2007. Address the now infamous, since it is here that Jacques Chirac if is turned off. Arrived among the last, Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron also visited the church of Saint-Sulpice for the tribute to the former head of the State. And this, even though for several months they could not visit him in order to preserve his health.
Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news
© TF1
2/22 –
PHOTOS. A tribute to Jacques Chirac : Vincent Lindon, Michèle Laroque, Salma Hayek… the people present to make their farewells
© TF1
3/22 –
PHOTOS. A tribute to Jacques Chirac : Vincent Lindon, Michèle Laroque, Salma Hayek… the people present to make their farewells
© France 2
4/22 –
PHOTOS. A tribute to Jacques Chirac : Vincent Lindon, Michèle Laroque, Salma Hayek… the people present to make their farewells
© TF1
5/22 –
PHOTOS. A tribute to Jacques Chirac : Vincent Lindon, Michèle Laroque, Salma Hayek… the people present to make their farewells
© France 2
6/22 –
PHOTOS. A tribute to Jacques Chirac : Vincent Lindon, Michèle Laroque, Salma Hayek… the people present to make their farewells
© France 2
7/22 –
PHOTOS. A tribute to Jacques Chirac : Vincent Lindon, Michèle Laroque, Salma Hayek… the people present to make their farewells
© France 2
8/22 –
PHOTOS. A tribute to Jacques Chirac : Vincent Lindon, Michèle Laroque, Salma Hayek… the people present to make their farewells
© France 2
9/22 –
PHOTOS. A tribute to Jacques Chirac : Vincent Lindon, Michèle Laroque, Salma Hayek… the people present to make their farewells
© France 2
10/22 –
PHOTOS. A tribute to Jacques Chirac : Vincent Lindon, Michèle Laroque, Salma Hayek… the people present to make their farewells
© France 2
11/22 –
PHOTOS. A tribute to Jacques Chirac : Vincent Lindon, Michèle Laroque, Salma Hayek… the people present to make their farewells
© France 2
12/22 –
PHOTOS. A tribute to Jacques Chirac : Vincent Lindon, Michèle Laroque, Salma Hayek… the people present to make their farewells
© France 2
13/22 –
PHOTOS. A tribute to Jacques Chirac : Vincent Lindon, Michèle Laroque, Salma Hayek… the people present to make their farewells
© France 2
14/22 –
PHOTOS. A tribute to Jacques Chirac : Vincent Lindon, Michèle Laroque, Salma Hayek… the people present to make their farewells
© France 2
15/22 –
PHOTOS. A tribute to Jacques Chirac : Vincent Lindon, Michèle Laroque, Salma Hayek… the people present to make their farewells
© TF1
16 of 22 –
PHOTOS. A tribute to Jacques Chirac : Vincent Lindon, Michèle Laroque, Salma Hayek… the people present to make their farewells
© BESTIMAGE
17/22 –
Michèle Laroque, François Baroin and Edouard Philippearrivent to the Saint-Sulpice church for the funeral of Jacques Chirac in the September 30, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
18/22 –
Gérard Holtz arrives at the Saint-Sulpice church for the funeral of Jacques Chirac in the September 30, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
19/22 –
Michèle Laroque, François Baroin arrive at the Saint Sulpice church for the funeral of Jacques Chirac in the September 30, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
20/22 –
Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault arrive at the Saint Sulpice church for the funeral of Jacques Chirac in the September 30, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
21/22 –
Carla Bruni Sarkozyarrive to the Saint-Sulpice church for the funeral of Jacques Chirac in the September 30, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
22/22 –
The prince Albert II of Monaco arrives at the Saint-Sulpice church for the funeral of Jacques Chirac in the September 30, 2019