Photos : Angelina Jolie and her children at the premiere of “…

It is a Angelina Jolie smiling and playful, who attended the premiere of her new film, Evil : The Power of evilsuite Evil, released in 2014. Back on the big screen after a long absence, it is surrounded by her children the actress has walked the red carpet of the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. A small tribe in full or nearly : if Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and twins Vivienne and Knox were at his side, the eldest of the siblings, Maddox, was absent. But the young man had a good excuse, he has recently put his bags in Seoul, South Korea, to continue her university studies in sciences.

For this evening, Angelina Jolie wore a black dress signed Atelier Versace on which one was able to point out a (huge) pin scorpion silver Cartier. The actress obviously was not the only star of the film Evil to have made the move : Elle Fanning (Aurora) and Michelle Pfeiffer (the queen Ingrith, his new enemy of fiction) were there too, like Sam Riley, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, director Joachim Rønning and singer Bebe Rexha, interpreter of You Can’t Stop The Girl, chanson de la B. O. du film. Evil : The Power of evil out in French cinemas on October 16 next.

