PHOTOS – Angelina Jolie and her children sunny for a joyful family outing

Nothing could make them happier. After saying goodbye to her eldest son, Maddox, who has resumed her studies in South Korea, Angelina Jolie comforted with the rest of the family. Monday 2 September, the actress was spotted alongside three of his children – Shiloh (13 years old), Zahara (14 years old) and Pax (15 years) – in the streets of Los Angeles. Her twins, Knox and Vivienne, aged 11 years, were missing in contrast to the appeal. It is not impossible that the last of the siblings have already taken on the way to school…

The mother of this family has taken advantage of this new family outing to take his teens to lunch at the chic restaurant Fig & Olive, located in the heart of West Hollywood. For this lunch with the family, the ex-Brad Pitt had wagered on look bohemian chic in a long white dress and flat sandals. She wore a wide brown belt that allowed mark its size.

One thing is for sure, with his children, Angelina Jolie radiates. If the reports appear to be complicated between the elder Maddox and his father Brad Pitt, the relationships seem to be more peaceful from the mother’s side of the family. On the photos that were revealed, the siblings appears complicitto the delight of their mother. Evidence that the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt keep the smile, despite the divorce of their parents…

