PHOTOS. Angelina Jolie : her gesture very generous to a pet…

Of passage in Paris, Angelina Jolie was given Tuesday, July 9 a small shopping session and was spotted coming out of a toy store. The opportunity for it to be a very nice gesture to a child.

Even when she comes to Paris for her commitments as an ambassador for the brand Guerlain, Angelina Jolie don’t forget to think of others. Tuesday, July 9, the american actress went into a store of the brand JouéClub. The opportunity to meet some of the fans, but also, to grant a very special attention to a little boy who waited in front of the toy shop. Having posed for a few selfies, the ex of Brad Pitt has tended to the child a toy she had just bought.

A very nice gesture on his part, which shows how Angelina Jolie has lost nothing of its generosity, and always gives as much importance to the well-being of children, whether his own or not. However, in regards to his divorce with Brad Pittit turns out that the actress shows significantly less lenient… In fact, as the reported close friend of the star, which will soon be the poster Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie has decided to block their divorce, however, already pronounced, while the custody of their children remains to be established.

“She would like them to become a family”

And for good reason : “Angelina made it clear to Brad that she wanted to regain her relationship with him. She would like them to become a family and do not seem able to continue. This is why she makes things so difficult for Brad with every detail of their divorce”wrote as well The Sun in April last year. Brad Pitt on his side, for its part, has rejected the proposal of reconciliation in love, and is now threatening the actress “financial sanctions”.

Slideshow made by Sedona Combet.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news