PHOTOS – Beatrice Of York, Katy Perry : these marriages of stars pushed back because of the sars coronavirus

The most beautiful day of her life struggling to take shape. After having had to push two times the announcement of his engagement, princess Beatrice of York, considered “cursed” by some, will without a doubt have to delay the ceremony of his marriage originally scheduled for the 29th of may next. The princess and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, of considering to wait for 2021 to celebrate their union.

The sister of Eugenie, which was badly hit by the epidemic, is not the only one having to cancel at the last minute because of the sars coronavirus. The little brother of Kate Middleton, Jamesmust also have patience before seeing his fiancée, Alizée Thevenet, a financial analyst with French, to go up to the altar. “To organize a marriage anglo-French is impossible in the coming months and is likely to still be difficult in the summer. They would prefer to wait until all their guests are able, and pleased, to attend“confided recently a close the couple to Daily Mail.

Hollywood also affected

On the other side of the Atlantic, in Hollywood, the stars have not been spared by the virus. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who had intended to marry in Japan at the beginning of the summer, had to put the project on pause. A huge disappointment for the singer who dreamed up the aisle while pregnant. Same sound of bell on the side of the actress Emma Stonethat was, after Page Six, marry director Dave McCary at the beginning of march. Dépitée, the ex of Andrew Garfield would not set a new date.

The comedian Dennis Quaid has also announced the postponement of his wedding to his fiancée Laura Savoie because of “the sake of travel“. Finally Liam Gallagher and Debbie Gwyther have also had to abandon their plans. The couple, who dreamed to marry in Italy, the country most affected by the pandemic, will have to wait for better days to say “Yes”.

