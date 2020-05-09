PHOTOS Bella Thorne (still) very low-cut on Instagram

Dressed or not ? This is the new strange game launched by Bella Thorne on the social networks. Spoiler : it’s not really, but it does not have a lot of fabric on the skin.

Since she left the stable of Disney, Bella Thorne has made a 180° turn. The actress of 20 years revealed in the series Shake it up buried the image once nice and smooth : she now plays the card of ultra sexy and floods his account Instagram photos bare. A few days ago, it appeared to be for example to go topless to show her fans her new look and her new tattoo.

Small care for its subscribers, the actress with the bright red hair is, once again, appeared scantily clad on social networks, but as always, there is a reason. This time, the young woman offers them to play a game. “Am I really naked or am I wearing clothes ? “, she asked her fans. Even if the neckline seems quite large, the coloring a little missed, suggesting that she was still dressed. This is a view shared by its subscribers, many of whom had been to meet the former star of Disney.

Bella Thorne did not stop in so good way. Very proud of her little drawings, she has released a new video. The pretty redhead appears almost wise in a suit purple. The green shapes drawn around her figure, she says look like Shrek dressed as Willy Wonka. A comparison that did not convince her fans, who are always also “beautiful “.