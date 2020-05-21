PHOTOS. Beyoncé, P. Diddy, Kylie Jenner… The homes of stars the most expensive

Hollywood stars did not hesitate when it comes to their home. Beyoncé, Drake, Kylie Jenner… check out the homes of celebrities the most expensive.
Offer a luxury villa has become commonplace for the american stars. Like Drake, who built one of the largest houses in Canada, Toronto, other stars can’t resist and spend thousands for their home. This is particularly the case of Bill Gates. And yes, the co-founder of Microsoft, to build in the State of Washington, a villa in his image : a non-standard. Thus, it cost him more than € 100 million and took seven years to get out of earth.
But this is nothing next to the palace of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. In effect, their home, which is located in the Bel Air neighborhood in Los Angeles, was built for around 110 million euros. To justify its price there are 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 4 outdoor pools, a basketball court and garages, which can accommodate up to 15 cars. It is the architect Paul McClean who is in charge of the design. On his side, the couple Kim Kardashian Kanye West is not left out since it is offered for the modest sum of 60 million euros.
Kylie Jenner, little sister of Kim Kardashian, has also spent a fortune at just 22 years old. In effect, his property in Beverly Hills, which is more than 835 square meters with seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms, at a cost of 13,45 million. Then comes the singer and actress J-Lothat she, too, has broken his piggy bank by spending 10 million euros. Far ahead, Oprah Winfrey can spend a pleasant retreat in the city’s posh Montecito, California) in her residence of $ 50 million. Check out also the houses of P. Diddy, George Lucas, or George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin Clooney in our slideshow.
Kylie Jenner and her companion Travis Scott in Los Angeles in August 2019.
The house of Kylie Jenner in Malibu, California.
The house of Kylie Jenner in Malibu, California.
Sean Combs, says P. Diddy, at the party Vanity Fair Oscar, on march 4, 2018.
The house of P. Diddy’s located in Los Angeles.
The house of P. Diddy’s located in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Lopez September 7, 2019 in Toronto.
The house of Jennifer Lopez and her husband to Los Angeles.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in New York, on December 3, 2018.
The house of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West is located in La Quinta in California.
The house of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West is located in La Quinta in California.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Met Gala in 2015 in New York city.
The house of Beyoncé and Jay-Z in Los Angeles.
Oprah Winfrey, the 11 June 2018 to Hollywood.
The home of Oprah Winfrey, located in Montecito in California.
The home of Oprah Winfrey, located in Montecito in California.
George Lucas in Hollywood, on may 10, 2018.
The Skywalker Ranch of George Lucas.
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin Clooney in New York, on October 1, 2019.
The home of George Clooney, is called the Villa Oleandra is located in Laglio in Italy.
The home of George Clooney, is called the Villa Oleandra is located in Laglio in Italy.
Bill Gates in Lyon, on October 9, 2019.
The home of Bill Gates in Medina in the State of Washington.