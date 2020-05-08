PHOTOS Britney Spears : her touching statement to her lover, Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is a woman in love. And Sam Asghari, the sports coach that she has chosen, seems to make of each day a real pleasure.

The love life of Britney Spears has had some ups and downs. After a relationship with Justin Timberlake and a failed marriage of only a few hours, the star of Crossroads crossed the road to Kevin Federline. A story promised to a great future after the birth of their two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. However, Britney Spears ended up separating themselves from him, not without difficulty. If she has had other romances since his divorce with the father of her children, the interpreter of Toxic never found shoe on his foot. Finally it was before falling into the arms of a certain Sam Asghari.

For almost three years – they will celebrate this anniversary next December -, Britney Spears is living the perfect love with the sports coach of 25 years. Love has no age, and the thirteen years that separate the lovebirds are just one more proof to the old adage. Sam Asghari has actually everything for him. He is tall, strong, beautiful and above all present in good as in bad times for the singer. He has not dropped an eva during the difficult period she was crossing between the hospitalization of his father, and his family quarrels.

Unconditional love

Then to thank him for never letting them down, Britney Spears has decided to once again declare his love. On Instagram, she has published a series of three photos that the duo embraces or poses with your partner. Pictures accompanied with a caption that says it all :” I always spend good times with him “. Britney and Sam are therefore left to prove that love, it does not last three years.