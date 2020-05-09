PHOTOS – Cannes film Festival : Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz, Emilia Clarke back on the looks sexy 2018

This is it ! It is in effect Tuesday, may 14, that will open the 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival. A new edition, which will begin in grand style with the screening of the highly anticipated The Dead don’t die Jim Jarmusch and his incredible.

The competition, which will be chaired this year by the mexican film-maker Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu, and will be including new films from Quentin Tarantino, Abdellatif Kechiche, Xavier Dolan, or even Terrence Malick compete for the Palme d’or which will be awarded on Saturday, may 25,.

In the meantime discover the most beautiful stars on the red carpet of the 72nd edition, let’s go back to the previous one, the 71st, who has seen of the many trends is claimed on the Croisette, among which the tulle and transparency, as Kristen Stewart (who has offered a real parade for a fortnight), Charlotte Le Bon, Léa Seydoux (true incarnation of the chic French), Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Penelope Cruz (which will overwhelmed of elegance, in particular, also thanks to his hairstyle), Lupita’nyong’o, Amber Heard, Stacy Martin, Emilia Clarke ; when others have opted for the more classic like the black – Ursula Corbero, Penelope Cruz, Bella Hadid, Stacy Martin, or Cate Blanchett in – or-white – Emilia Clarke, Petra Nemcova, Nicole Scherzinger, Barbara Palvin, or Kendall Jenner – ; while others still preferred the sheath dress, like Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux, Cate Blanchett (very chic president of the jury has not left anyone unaffected, not even Kristen Stewart), or even Bella Hadid.

While waiting to discover what styles will be featured during this imminent edition (from 14 to 25 may), we invite you to relive the trends of yesterday now thanks to our slideshow.

