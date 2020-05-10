PHOTOS. Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson reveal their love to the big day in Saint-Tropez

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
25



BY Laurent Amalric

Published the 08/07/2019 at 09:04

Photo Luke Boutria

The famous actress-model in london in the (thick) eyebrows the most scrutinized on the planet has a nice feed of its tweets and photos to millions of subscribers on social networks, it has not shared his love story with his american counterpart, Ashley Benson, and formalized on 17 June, and unveiled on the big day this week in Saint-Tropez.

Cara Delevingne and his lover are yet appeared very naturally in the landscape.

After to be descended from a black limousine, a small walk led to the heroine of “Valérian” and the figure of the series “Pretty Little Liars” to the terraces of the old port, saint-tropez, where they had long conversed and joked, the more accomplices than ever.

Complicity displayed

At the time of return, the one who opened the fashion show fall-winter 2019/20 of Chanel for the ultimate collection of the late Karl Lagerfeld is allowed to go to long hugs punctuated by tender kisses with the beautiful Ashley.

Since their meeting occurred in the spring of 2018 on the filming of the movie “Her Smell”, the two young women, who are wriggling canvas, are inseparable and live even under the same roof in Los Angeles.

See you soon at Stallone!

Cara does not neglect his film career. Sylvester Stallone intends to make the poster for one of his next productions, he announced at the last Cannes film Festival.

It would be the “Punk”, a story of Robin hood modern, between thriller and film turning, with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly co-star rebel.



