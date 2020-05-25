PHOTOS. Cara Delevingne dares to the combination hole, and the net…

Sunday, 13 October, Cara Delevingne participated in the second annual edition of the Girl Girl Up Hero Awards, in Los Angeles. On this occasion, the model had put on an outfit, to say the least amazing… and pierced from head to toe !

Sunday, 13 October, several celebrities went to the second annual Girl Up’s #GirlHero Awards, Los Angeles California. The actress Jameela Jamil, the sublime top model Kate Hudson or even the iconic model Cara Delevingne have been counted, and hard not to notice this last as her outfit was, to say the least amazing.

Great used the catwalks and fashion magazines, Cara Delevingne is always at the cutting edge of fashion. Often, it is even she who directs the next trend, précurseuse and avant-garde it is. Only this time, the look chosen by the young 27 year old woman is quite confusing, and enough to leave his fans and fashionistas perplexed.

For the gala presentation of the Girl Girl Up Hero Awards, Cara Delevingne was dressed d’a combination signed Guy Larochea garment in denim at the neckline pest that was covered holes on the arms, legs, back or buttocks. Perched on a pair of shoes white, Cara Delevingne left to reveal his gorgeous body, and took the pose under the flashes of photographers. The hair tied up and readings in back, the sweetheart Ashley Benson had opted for a make-up very on-trendwith an eye-liner-orange-and-white who had just remembered his shoes. It’s all in the detail !

