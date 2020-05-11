PHOTOS – Cara Delevingne, Diane Kruger, and Kate Moss pay tribute to the famous white shirt by Karl Lagerfeld

As a last statement. To pay homage to Karl Lagerfeld, his company of the same name has asked fifty artists and friends of the designer to reinvent his play fetish, aka the white shirt with high collar. Like a white canvas to a painterthese fifty personalities have designed, stitched, carved, painted their room immaculate.

7 : it was the favorite number of the master of the mode, a figure that has its importance in all this collection “Tribute to Karl“. Thus, the seven personalities, and creatives have been chosen. These shirts will be produced to the tune of 77 copies each, sold 777 € karl.com and on Farfetch.com (from 26 September).

Carine Roitfeld, advisor to the style, Karl Lagerfeld, the model Kate Moss, actress Diane Kruger, designer Tommy Hilfiger, the top Cara Delevingne, the artist Takashi Murakami, and Sébastien Jondeau, the bodyguard of Karl Lagerfeld, and their creations have been selected for this project, “A TRIBUTE TO KARL LAGERFELD: THE WHITE SHIRT PROJECT”.

100% of the profits will be donated to the association “Save the life”supported by Karl Lagerfeld for years. For other original creations, they will be the subject of an exhibition around the world starting with Paris, in the shop re-opened in Saint-Germain-des-près, from 26 September 2019. The opportunity to live the flame, Karl Lagerfeld, became immortal.

Photo credit : ©Karl Lagerfeld / sdp