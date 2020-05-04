PHOTOS Cara Delevingne : the incredible surprise that it has reserved to Ashley Benson for 30 years

The american actress, Ashley Benson recently celebrated its thirty years. A special day that his wife, Cara Delevingne has decided to celebrate in large pump. Their recent publications on Instagram have afforded discover luxurious vacation spent in love in Morocco.

It does not have all of the days 30 years and Cara Delevingne has very well understood. That says special occasion says special celebration ! The british actress, 27 years of age had already celebrated its twenty-five spring in the great pump. She had invited twenty friends to spend a good time under the mexican sun. But this time, she has decided to put his experience and imagination to the service of his wife, actress Ashley Benson. Remember : the rumors of their romance were the headlines until the two young women formalize their relationship and get engaged to Saint-Tropez on July 8 last. They had finally said ” yes ” to Las Vegas a month later, in August 2019. The couple file from the perfect love and does not hesitate to put in the scene of his daily life, and the happy events that mark their union.

“I couldn’t ask for anything better “

Thursday, 19 December, the american actress, celebrated its thirty years. The opportunity for Cara Delevingne to him declare his love on Instagram by posting a series of photographs, including a kiss torrid that erupted across the canvas. But this was only the beginning of the festivities… Yesterday, Saturday 21 December, the young thirty-year-old was posting in effect new photographs taken in Morocco. A stay skillfully prepared by his wife who has not failed to surprise her, evidenced by the short caption which accompanies the series of photographs : “ I was surprise for my thirtieth birthday. I have always wanted to visit Morocco. I faced many fears and embarked on new adventures with my best friend at my side. I couldn’t ask for anything better. I love you Cara Delevingne. Thank you for organizing the best birthday of my life “. Needless to say that we can’t wait to see the response of the shepherdess to the shepherd !