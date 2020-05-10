PHOTOS. Charlize Theron : back, in pictures, on the evolution of c…

Brown hair, bowl haircut and even shaved head, Charlize Theron is not afraid of anything when it comes to changing hairstyles.
If there’s one hollywood actress who has no fear when it comes to changing hairstyles, it is Charlize Theron. The South African has once again surprised everyone, these last days, with a brand new cut : a bowl haircut straight out of the 1990s. On the occasion of this new daring hair Closer decided to focus, in pictures, on the different cuts of hair exhibited by the actress, since its revelation, at the end of the 1990s.
The opportunity to discover that this is not the first time that Charlize Theron chose a short cut. In fact, in 1998, it was with short blond hair that the actress south african caused a sensation in Hollywood. Subsequently, the young woman has even dared to the shaved headfor the purposes of the film Mad Max : Fury Roadin 2017. Famous blonde of Hollywood, Charlize Theron did not hesitate, either, to pass to brown when some of the roles needed. This was the case in 2005, for the film Aeon Flux.
Whatever it is and whatever hairstyle she wears, the actress south african, you will find yourself soon in the ninth installment of the saga Fast and Furiousremains, still at the present time, a model of beauty for millions of women in the world.
© BESTIMAGE
2/29 –
Charlize Theron in New York in 1998
© BESTIMAGE
3/29 –
Charlize Theron in My friend Joe in 1998
© BESTIMAGE
4/29 –
Charlize Theron in Los Angeles in 2000
© J BOURGUET
5/29 –
Charlize Theron at the Cannes film Festival in 2000
© INDUSTRY ENTERTAINMENT / MIRAMAX FILMS
6/29 –
Charlize Theron in The Yards in 2000
© DREAMWORKS
7/29 –
Charlize Theron in The curse of the Jade in 2001
© J BOURGUET
8/29 –
Charlize Theron at the Festival of Deauville in 2003
© BESTIMAGE
9/29 –
Charlize Theron at the Oscars in Los Angeles in 2004
© WARNER BROS
10/29 –
Charlize Theron in The case of Josey Aimes 2005
© PARAMOUNT / LAKESHORE ENTERTAINMENT
11/29 –
Charlize Theron in Aeon Flux in 2005
© BESTIMAGE
12/29 –
Charlize Theron in Madrid in 2009
© BESTIMAGE
13/29 –
Charlize Theron in Paris in 2010
© BESTIMAGE
14/29 –
Charlize Theron in New York city on December 8, 2011
© BESTIMAGE
15/29 –
Charlize Theron in Los Angeles on June 3, 2012
© BESTIMAGE
16/29 –
Charlize Theron in Hollywood on December 15, 2012
© BESTIMAGE
17/29 –
Charlize Theron at the Oscars in Hollywood on February 24, 2013
© BESTIMAGE
18/29 –
Charlize Theron in Beverly Hills on October 4, 2013
© BESTIMAGE
19/29 –
Charlize Theron at the premiere of the film “A Million Ways To Die In The West” in Westwood on may 15, 2014
© WARNER BROS
20/29 –
Charlize Theron in Mad Max : Fury Road in 2015
© BESTIMAGE
21 of 29 –
Charlize Theron in the evening the 2015 Social Good Summit in New Yorkle, September 28, 2015
© J BOURGUET
22/29 –
Charlize Theron at the Cannes film Festival in 2016
© BESTIMAGE
23 of 29 –
Charlize Theron at the photocall Focus Features at Caesars Palace in Las vegas on march 29, 2017
© P BARREL
24/29 –
Charlize Theron at the Cannes film Festival in 2017
© BESTIMAGE
25/29 –
Charlize Theron attends the annual banquet HFPA 2018 in Hollywood on August 9, 2018
© BESTIMAGE
26/29 –
Charlize Theron at the 24th night of the Annual Critics”s Choice Awards” in Santa Monica on January 13, 2019
© A. M. P. A. S.
27/29 –
Charlize Theron at the Oscars on February 24, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
28/29 –
Charlize Theron at the premiere of The Addams Family in the neighborhood of Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, October 6, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
29/29 –
Charlize Theron at the premiere of The Addams Family in the neighborhood of Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, October 6, 2019