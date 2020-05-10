PHOTOS. Charlize Theron : back, in pictures, on the evolution of c…

Brown hair, bowl haircut and even shaved head, Charlize Theron is not afraid of anything when it comes to changing hairstyles.

If there’s one hollywood actress who has no fear when it comes to changing hairstyles, it is Charlize Theron. The South African has once again surprised everyone, these last days, with a brand new cut : a bowl haircut straight out of the 1990s. On the occasion of this new daring hair Closer decided to focus, in pictures, on the different cuts of hair exhibited by the actress, since its revelation, at the end of the 1990s.

The opportunity to discover that this is not the first time that Charlize Theron chose a short cut. In fact, in 1998, it was with short blond hair that the actress south african caused a sensation in Hollywood. Subsequently, the young woman has even dared to the shaved headfor the purposes of the film Mad Max : Fury Roadin 2017. Famous blonde of Hollywood, Charlize Theron did not hesitate, either, to pass to brown when some of the roles needed. This was the case in 2005, for the film Aeon Flux.

Whatever it is and whatever hairstyle she wears, the actress south african, you will find yourself soon in the ninth installment of the saga Fast and Furiousremains, still at the present time, a model of beauty for millions of women in the world.

