PHOTOS – Charlize Theron glamorous and sexy in a little dress very low-cut

Simply stunning ! Once the pump posed on the red carpet, Charlize Theron captures all eyes. And his latest appearance is no exception to the rule ! On the occasion of the premiere of the film Bombshellon Tuesday,December 10, the actress south african has literally put Los Angeles at his feet. The quadra, which is known for its incredible changes hair, caused a sensation by appearing very sexy in a short dress with the strapless vertigineux.

The photographers only had eyes for her ! The actress superstar turned into a real femme fatale during this evening event. To be both sexy and glamorous, Charlize Theron has opted for the timeless little black dress with a daring neckline. Straight out of the world of Gatsby, this outfit embroidered ottoman gave him the allure of a dancer of Charleston. As any muse who respects himself, Charlize Theron has done honor to the house of Dior in this dress designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Her blonde hair clad and coiffed hairstyle, ended in beauty this set worthy of the roaring twenties. A cutting sound that suggested her earrings mismatched. The implementation of natural beauty and bright complexion, the actress has proved to be more haunting than ever.

On the screen, like on the red carpet, Charlize Theron has formed a trio full of charm with Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. This last made an appearance graceful of the most remarkable in a long dress in lilac, signed Giambattista Valli. With its flowing skirt with bubble hem and waist marked by an imposing belt adorned with flowers, the australian actress was divine in a dream. And unlike her friends, Nicole Kidman has played the card with tuxedo ultra-feminine. For this projection unique, she took the bet sublimate the silhouette and androgynous in a suit with sequins from the brand Saint Laurent. Chic and shock, it is difficult to separate these three actresses style, sharp, and incredibly glamorous !

Photo credits : Backgrid USA / Bestimage