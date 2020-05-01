PHOTOS – Charlize Theron, Olivia Wilde, the most beautiful necklines of the Critics ‘ Choice Awards 2020

The Critics ‘ Choice Awards : a new glamorous evening in Los Angeles at the mid-time between the outfits chic at the Golden Globes and the Oscars, which will take place in February 2020. During this evening, the stars have opted for sexy outfits and many celebrities such as Charlize Theron and Olivia Wilde are gorgeous in a gown of deep low. Charlize Theron, always with his bowl haircut, is sublimissime in robe dos-nu and slotted Celine by Hedi Slimane when Olivia Wilde sparkles in a colorful dress the plunging neckline signed House Valentino.

Same sexy attitude for the young mother to be Anne Hathaway, who gave birth to her second child in December 2019. The actress strikes a pose, radiant in a dress by Atelier Versace. When Nicole Kidman and Renee Zellwegger, they preferred the understated chic of a strapless dress, but none the less very elegant. Jennifer Lopez displayed her perfect plastic in a dress close to the body and extensions wow. An evening definitely placed under the sign of glamour and cinema.

Photo credits : Zuma Press / Bestimage