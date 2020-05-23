PHOTOS – check out the heel pyramid, the shoe star of the summer of 2020

After two months of confinement, difficult for us to rethread shoes needles dizzying ? The shoe to the heel of a pyramid is the perfect room for you. High but stable, this shoe spring style has it all. On social networks, it has already seduced a large part of the fashion people including Rihanna, Tina Kunakey, Kendall Jenner, Rose Bertram, or Dua Lipa… it is what it is !

Very in vogue in the years 90, the heel pyramid has gradually disappeared from the collections. But it is thanks to the famous stylist jordanian-Romanian Amina Muaddi that this shoe’s singular is returned to the taste of the day. Adored by Rihanna, she has also kitted out the models of his fashion show Savage x Fenty in New York, in 2019. Bold, Rihannaa makes this heel needle-based geometric signature with models with vibrant colors and sophisticated. More popular than ever, this heel pyramid is taken up by luxury brands mainly and prompt on all the shoes this spring-summer : as well as sandals, in boots, in slippers or in shoes.

The heel pyramid reinvents itself in all styles : printed, diamond, tips pointed, transparent or in shades of very flashy. This is the part ultra-feminine that will bring the power s to your outfit with its signature pyramid. Find the heel pyramid metal and set with faceted crystals in Miu Miu. And way mules leather yellow leopard pattern black in Amina Muaddi. The small more ? a flange unique set of scintillating crystals. Coup de coeur ! A version bold to stop exclusively on the website Mytheresa.

Photo credits : Trinh Minh /Unsplash