PHOTOS – Cindy Bruna, the beauty secrets of the top model

We would have loved her in the head-to-head. The containment of the forces, it was by telephone that the interview will take place. Relaxed, Cindy, a laugh on the other end of the wire and doubles the pleasure in the game of the interview. From the top of its 25 years old and 1.80 m – it is THE top level of French to follow. She was discovered at the age of 20 years with the Angels of Victoria Secrets, or even the first dummy metis secure an exclusive contract with Calvin Klein, is welcomed today in the great family of ambassadors for L’oréal Paris along with, among others, Blake Lively, Celine Dion, Eva Longoria, or even Helen Mirren. It is what it is. But not that…

Cindy is a woman firmly committed to. The ambassador of the association Solidarité Femmes, she explains : “violence against women, especially domestic violence and violence in your marriage, I’ve always been a rebel. We talk about him since forever, we all know someone who is affected from near or far. However, such violence its beautiful and well there and still today, one woman dies every three days under the blows of their spouse or ex-spouse. As I’ve been two years with them, I wanted to be part of the solution. Because sometimes, you just need to talk or ask for help when we see that a woman is a victim of violence. We can all choose to take part of the responsibility “.

The top is also an ambassador of Stand Up, a program in The’oréal Paris, which raises awareness and calls to action all those who can be witnesses of acts of harassment and gives you the tools to defend yourself when you become a victim. “He joined my other commitments for the harassment of the street is a threat to the safety of women, but also and to your self-esteem,” says t-it. There is this methodology 5 D’s : distract, delegate, document, direct and converse. Sometimes a simple gesture, the claim that he is the friend of the victim, or simply ask the time. Small things that, back in the circle of harassment without being part of it, allow us to break it.”, concludes before we talk about the beauty.

Gala : Welcome to the family of the “glam” team of L’oréal paris !

Cindy Bruna : Thanks ! I’ve always wanted to join this family, to such an extent that before the announcement of our collaboration, I couldn’t even talk about it around me. It is a great honor to be a part of this wonderful team.

Gala : The modeling, was, also, a child’s dream ?

C. B. : Not really. At school I was strong in math, and when I was doing some tests of orientation, I was offered options of frequency of accounting… at The time, when people asked me what I wanted to do after, I responded, ” certified public accountant “. And then, one day, I discovered on a beach on the South by an agent – that always takes care of me also. It was unlikely. When she told me to come to Paris during my vacation from school, I was in the mode of ” this is great, a little bit of weekend in Paris “. I’ve never had a dream, a girl, to become a model. I didn’t even know that we could do a trade. But pushed by my agent, who believed in me, wrapping the cast iron, the meeting of photographers, designers, I immediately loved it, and it is from there – after graduation – I moved to Paris to launch myself really.

Gala : Its the tip of skin care in order to survive the fashion week ?

C. B. : After a month of madness between Milan, New York, Paris, London, to me, to apply makeup and remove the makeup several times a day, and run between the two planes, my skin is in very bad condition…So I try in the most let him breathe and make a bunch of masks to cleanse and moisturize. I am a fan of the mask Pure Clay of L’oréal Paris.

Gala : If you don’t have to maintain a single makeup product ?

C. B. : The mascara Eyelash Paradise L’oréal Paris, formulated with castor oil (one of my active favorite) and a volume of crazy, without package. Personally, I think a little mascara is enough to beautify the face instantly.

Gala : What fragrance do you leave behind you ?

C. B. : I like to change fragrance according to the seasons of the year and my mood. I like it a lot Hypnôse Lancôme that I have spent many years and alternate with Another 13 Perfumes in The Laboratory, and Opportunity of Chanel that I love.

Gala : In the beginning of his career, which were often the hair straightened. Today, they seem to assume that their loops…

C. B. : My hair and to me, it is a great love story ! Child, mom took great care of her hair, my sister’s and mine. Do not cut never and braided with care. But I had a phase in my teen years, where I only went over my curls, I absolutely wanted to have straight hair. I think that’s happened to us all at some point in our adolescence, to want what one has not. It must be said that at the same time I don’t feel represented in magazines and other media, that I don’t have much helped. When I started modeling, not necessarily organized, because in most of my contracts, I lissait hair. And then, in a very short time, this has changed. Looking at the fashion shows, campaigns, ads, it is evident that there is a greater diversity of hair, but also body, age, skin color, measurement… I have learned to accept my hair and miscegenation, to love and to love me in a general way.

Gala : the fashion industry and the beauty that she have finally integrated the notion of inclusion ?

C. B. : Yes, it is true that these two worlds are moving in this direction. And it is much better. When it works, has the duty to represent the world in which we live. It is necessary that the men and women of all backgrounds, skin colors, ages, will feel included. And we should celebrate beauty in all its plurality. Personally, my intermarriage is a strength, a blessing to have grown up with all these cultures. I’m French, father Italian, mother Congolese. I have gone to school in France, and I was raised by my mother in another culture – the music, the dishes of african, but also in the values of the family, living together, sharing… that is what I love about France : it’s beautiful and, in the groups of countries.

Gala : For loops, this is used for ?

C. B. : I am a fan of the range Elseve Oil Extraordinary. My hair is in need of a large amount of nutrition, I am a heavy user of masks, including the one for theOil Amla, Rich in the same range. I also love theOil Extraordinary the hair very dry and frizzy. I’ve also taken a lot of tips and tricks of beauty in the hand of my mom, who has extremely curly hair, with the income of the great mother : masks, shea butter, and baths of castor oil on a regular basis.

Gala : What place does the sport in your use of time ?

C. B. : To be honest, I’ve never been an athlete, but to become a model, my body became my tool of work, so I had to learn to take care of it. I do a lot of fitness, Pilates and muscle strengthening. But nothing crazy : sit-ups, squats…

Gala : so, you are not paying attention to your diet?

C. B. : Not at all. This is not very good, I work there. And as I love to cook, I am often happy. It is also a question of balance, I think… I’ve never counted my calories and I find it hard to believe that this is the solution. But when I have a little mistreated a day, I am more careful the next day. Apart from that I try to avoid sugar and recently have limited my consumption of meat. Well, after that, during the running of the bulls, there is agreement that not count ?

Photo credits : press Service