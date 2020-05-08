PHOTOS, Elizabeth Olsen sexy and very low-cut for the premiere of Captain America : Civil War

This is where we know the super power of Elizabeth Olsen ! The actress, who appears in the credits of Captain America : Civil War appeared ultra sexy in the before-first in london.

In mythology, Medusa could turn to stone the people who were looking at her with its terrifying power. And you should know that Elizabeth Olsen is the modern version, and more sexy as it is deadly, of this character ! The young actress was present yesterday in London for the premiere of the blockbuster Captain America : Civil War had bet on a look that’s ultra sexy, breathtaking. Dressed in a long robe ivory color, reminiscent of the hollywood glamour of the 30’s, the young actress of 27 years had a neckline stunning. Scope without bra and open to the navel, her dress provided a broad overview of the chest of Elizabeth Olsen.

>>> PHOTOS Oops… Elizabeth Olsen trapped by the wind, Roxane Mesquida, by his dress,

A look that’s a bit too much, the opposite of the one chosen by her co-star Emily VanCamp, as the fans of the series Revenge know each other well. The actress who plays the role of Agent 13 had chosen a set top openwork and black pants for a perfect elegance. Side players, of course, no chest in sight (unfortunately!). To discover all photos of this before-first very sexy, don’t miss our slide show.