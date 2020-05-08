PHOTOS. Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) celebrates the anniversary of…

Saturday, July 26, Emilia Clarke wished a happy birthday to Jason Momoa a few days in advance. The two actors, lovers in Game of Thrones, are still very much friends.

Daenerys and Khal Drogo as you’ve never seen them before. In a few days, on August 1st, Jason Momoa will be celebrating its 40th anniversary. An opportunity that was not missed Emilia Clarke, who has taken even a little bit ahead. To mark the occasion, the interpreter of the queen of the dragons in Game of Thrones has shared two pictures fun on his account Instagram Saturday, July 26. On the first, Jason Momoa the hug and the two seem to be laughing.

On the second, she is lying in what seems to be a huge sink. “With you, I feel two times too small, joked Emilia Clarke in the legend. HAPPY BIRTHDAY ! A bath oversized happiness for another year.” Some time ago, the actress was already a lot of the physical difference between it and Jason Momoa. And it, a weight of 1.57 m remembered hitting the first head-to-head with the actor ofAquaman, house of 1.93 m to 106 kg.

“The first time I met Jason Momoa, it was in a hotel in Belfast (Ireland). I between, I’m slammed and dragged my suitcases because it is late. At the moment I enter the hall, I hear a voice, from the other side of the huge lobby that screams “Granny !” And this juggernaut hawaiian (Jason Momoa is a native of Honolulu) jumped up on me, lifts me and set me plate to the ground in what looks like a good tackle, rugby union, told Emilia Clarke to Rolling Stonesvery , very amused. It is only when he straightened and reset to plumb as I had the strength to tell him : “But who are you ?””

