PHOTOS – Emilia Clarke, Robin Wright… hairstyles the most stylish of the 71st Emmy Awards

Evening glamorous and successful in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22, 2019, for the highly anticipated 71st ceremony of the Emmy Awards, which reward every year the best series of the moment. Among the big winners, if Game of Thrones has won 12 awards, its actresses stars have also been conspicuous by their hair ultra stylish. To start with Emilia Clarke, the hugely impressive in a long dress very low-cut but also by the very long hair perfectly slicked and combed to the side. Hair-sublime, which reinforces the side very sexy for her outfit. When Maisie Williams with his small, short bob and fringe, and Sophie Turner with a half-ponytail, they do déméritent not with the hairstyles the stars of this winter 2020.

The square superstar

Short bob and wearing on the side to Naomi Watts, Square, wavy, or square notch, this is definitely the square which proved a massive hit at the start of the year. Classic square for Leslie Bibb, and even a short bob and notched for Michelle Williams, who finally abandons her famous little short cut. But others have cracked in the cup riky as Joe King in version curly or Victoria Summer with a brown smooth.

the chignon chic

A bun very hollywood for Margaret Qaulley, a bun more stylized for Olivia Culpo or ultra stylish for Kristen Bell divine in her Dior gown. But the palm the beautiful bun is back to Robin Wright with his hair braided very romantic, which softens her face.

Credits photos : Bestimage