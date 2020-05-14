PHOTOS. Emma Watson celebrates her 29th birthday : Harry Potte…

On the occasion of the 29th anniversary of Emma Watson on Monday, 15 April, return in images on the physical evolution of the actress, revealed in the saga Harry Potter.

Hermione Granger is all grown up ! On Monday, April 15, Emma Watson celebrating its 29th anniversary. The british actress exploded onto the scene at the age of 9 in the saga to success, Harry Potter. Nine films, representing over twelve years of his life. The general public follows the evolution ofEmma Watson and saw him grow up from film to film. The little girl becomes a teenager, treading the red carpet on the arm of his partners on the screen Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint. Gone are the shaggy hair and the face baby, Emma Watson appears as a young, smart girl to each of his appearances.

In 2011, Harry Potter stops and the actor range the closet, the wand of Hermione Granger, her character in the saga. ThatEmma Watson fully accepts. “I worked on the set of Harry Potter books during my teenage years and the attention that it has made me isolated, confided it to the Telegraph. It’s only been a few times, I feel better in my skin.”

If the page Harry Potter is turning, Emma Watson take the opportunity to study at the university while continuing brilliantly in her acting career. The general public has since discovered a few months ago a woman committed. The movement Time s Up to the international Day of women’s rights, the star is committed to noble causes. Emma Watson speaks on the podium of the united Nations in 2014 or met Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée early in the year for a meeting of the advisory council for equality between women and men.

