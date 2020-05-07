PHOTOS. Game of Thrones : Emilia Clarke spends his vacation in Ros…

Emilia Clarke has spent his vacation in the company of Rose Leslie, another actress of the hit series “Game of Thrones”. As the interpreter of Khaleesi has unveiled on his account Instagram, the two young women are party recharge in India.

Now that the iconic series Game of Thrones is beautiful and well finished, its actors benefit from respite away from the studio and shoots. Thus, before concentrating again on her career and from in of new projects, Emilia Clarke has decided to fly for India the time of a few days, to discover the joys and charm of this oriental country. A journey that the interpreter of Khaleesi has done in the company of Rose Leslie, the other actress in the series who is the wife of Kit Harriongton, the interpreter of Jon Snow.

As Emilia Clarke has made it known on his account Instagram, the two young women were visibly past a stay rich in exploration and emotion ! Friday 30 August, the young woman of 32-year-old shared a series of snapshots, taken during their sunny holiday. The two british actresses were accommodated in a luxurious spa hotel located at the foot of the Himalayaswhere they were able to enjoy relaxing, reading, swimming or even yoga.

NAMASTE India

But their holidays have also shaken by an event quite unexpected ! Emilia Clarke has been found to have been “robbed” by a band of small monkeys who had been hiding in their wake. On one of the published photos, you can see two primates standing on a coffee table in the process of stealing fruit in a basket. Not far from them, two others are interested in what is on another table. More fear than harm to Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie, who have lived through this strange invasion with a lot of calm. “We didn’t really beaten”, joked Emilia Clarke in the caption of his post. “Understand that everything has always existed, it has already in itself. It was horribly corny to say, but it is true”concluded the ex-Mother of dragons.

