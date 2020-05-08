PHOTOS. In Venice, Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinau…

On the occasion of the 75th film festival, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault are in Venice, one of the most romantic cities in the world. The couple, still very much in love, has provided us with beautiful photos !

Too romantic ! Since a few days, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault are in Venice to attend the 75th film festival. During their stay, the couple has been seen very accomplice in a restaurant or during a trip by taxi boat. Besides, always very much in love, the two lovebirds have recently renewed their wedding vows, nine years after the ceremony. On Instagram, the actress had posted many shots of this great day. It was discovered then the couple topped with a crown of flowers. The ceremony was held near the sea. She explained in the caption of some of the pictures that it is her husband himself who is the initiator of this event.

Salma Hayek

celebrated his 8th wedding anniversary last year by posting a message very moving on the social networks. “The most beautiful blessing of my life is love. 11 years together, 8 married” she commented in the caption of a photo of them before posting another picture on which we see the reception room of their beautiful wedding, in the opera of Venice, La Fenice. As A reminder, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault are the parents of a small ValentinaYears , 10 years. Despite the years that pass, the couple is still in love with it. In the columns of the Red Magazine, she gave her advice to keep the flame in a couple. “It is not every day. If you do it all the time, it loses its charm. It is very important to sustain this alchemy in a couple. You must continue to laugh, to discover, to spend good time with each other and be romantic. A good marriage, filled with love, is my greatest achievement,” let go of it.

